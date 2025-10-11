Will issue show cause notice: Ajit on NCP MLA's 'Diwali shopping from Hindus' remarks

Pune, Oct 11 (PTI) The NCP will issue a show cause notice to the party MLA Sangram Jagtap for his purported remarks on Diwali shopping, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

The NCP chief was responding to media reports accusing Jagtap of appealing to people to buy exclusively from Hindu shopkeepers and traders.

"This statement (by Jagtap) is completely wrong. When the party's policies and objectives have already been decided, no MLA should make such remarks. This is not acceptable to the party. We will send him a show-cause notice", Pawar told reporters.

Jagtap represents the Ahmednagar assembly constituency.

"Till Arunkaka Jagtap (Sangram Jagtap's father) was alive, everything was fine in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar). We are feeling an additional burden. Some individuals should remember that in the absence of patronage from their father, they should behave and talk responsibly," Pawar added.

Sangram Jagtap couldn't be contacted for a reaction. PTI COR NSK