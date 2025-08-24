Will join JPC on bills to remove PM, CMs: Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar

Mirzapur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar on Sunday opposed the bills seeking removal of the prime minister and chief ministers.

However, the Nagina MP said that he will participate in the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) looking into the three proposed legislations.

"Though I disagree with the bills, discussions that take place in the JPC are a legal process," he said while addressing a programme here.

"I am not the prime minister or the chief minister, but I should be afraid of it (the bill)," Chandrashekhar said.

Amid vociferous protest by the Opposition, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill-2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill-2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill-2025 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20.

The bills provide a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers on being arrested for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

Later, talking to reporters, the Azad Samaj Party chief said the party's core committee will decide about the Bihar elections and that the state team is working well.

On the census, he said that the economic data of the census should also be released.

The SC-ST and OBC employees should get the benefit of reservation in promotion, he said, and sought reservation in the private sector. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK