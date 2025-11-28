Will keep fighting for restoration of J-K special status, statehood: NC

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Ruling National Conference on Friday passed a slew of resolutions at the end of the two-day working committee meeting, reaffirming "unwavering commitment" to restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and demanding immediate restoration of statehood.

"The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmirs special status. The Committee reiterated that this issue is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay," the first of the seven resolutions passed by the party read.

It said the party will continue its fight for the full restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It also demanded immediate restoration of statehood.

The working committee also passed a resolution condemning the Delhi terror attack in which at least 15 people died, and scores of others were injured on November 10.

"The Working Committee expressed serious concern and unequivocally condemned the terror attack in Delhi. It extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. In a civilised society, violence has no place, and such heinous acts must be dealt with firmly and decisively," the party said.

It also expressed concern over the accidental blast on November 14 inside Nowgam police station, which claimed at least nine lives.

"The Committee stated that the incident must be investigated at the highest level and responsibility fixed for any deviation from standard operating procedure," the NC added.

The party also called for the protection and safety of people of J&K across India and expressed serious concern over the reports of harassment faced by students, traders, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of recent events.

"Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist or a supporter of terror," it added.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said terror attacks like Pahalgam and the Delhi blast will not occur again if statehood is restored, as the responsibility for security will rest with the elected government.

"Did attacks like those in Pahalgam or Delhi happen while we were responsible for security? I was the chief minister for six years...hand over the responsibility to us, and then see what happens," Abdullah said and added that "if we fail, then revoke statehood." Emphasised that he hasn't lost hope on the restoration of statehood, he said, "I believe that the Central government is not so much of a liar that it will betray its promise made in Parliament. Or else, the Centre should accept that it's punishing the people of Jammu and Kashmir for not allowing the BJP to form the government here." The CM said, "There are many such institutions whose control should have been with the elected government, but is not." Citing Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), he said there are so many vacancies which are hampering its work, but "SKIMS files do not come to the elected government." "The chief minister should be the chairman of the managing committee of the SKIMS, but is not. Two universities, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah and the Islamic University of Science and Technology, where, as per the Act, the CM should be the chancellor, but is not. Both these institutions have not been given back to the elected government," he said.

The Cultural Academy, the Power Development Corporation, and many other bodies are there which are not under the control of the elected government, the CM said.

"Director Information is a post that should be given to a JKAS officer, but what is the compulsion that IAS officers are posted there regularly?" he added.

Abdullah said the only cure to the problem is to keep the promise made to the Parliament and to the people of India.

"...the Supreme Court was assured that the restoration of statehood will follow a three-step process — delimitation, election and restoration. Two steps have been completed, so why is the third step being delayed? There was a threadbare discussion on that (in the working committee meeting)," he said.

The chief minister, while talking to the media, also took the opportunity to speak on interference in governance and attempted to clear the air regarding the demolition drive in Jammu.

"First is to follow the J-K Reorganisation Act in letter and spirit. It is not being followed. We are not crossing our jurisdiction. But, interference is made in our jurisdiction. The bulldozers being run are not being run under my direction. That officer has not been posted by me," he said.

Referring to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's recent remarks that his administration is not interfering in the elected government's work, the CM remarked that it is easy to say that, and asked, "If there is no interference, then how was the bulldozer allowed?" "So, the separation of powers be respected," he stressed.

The second way to end the confusion, Abdullah added, is to restore the statehood in J-K as soon as possible. PTI SSB MIJ AMJ AMJ