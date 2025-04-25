Will keep fighting harder: Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale on court order attaching salary

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A day after the Delhi High Court ordered the attachment of part of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale's salary in a defamation case filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri, Gokhale on Friday said he will "keep fighting harder".

"It doesn't matter to me -- I'll only keep fighting even harder. I am a soldier of Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool," Gokhale said in a brief statement issued to media.

Sources close to the Trinamool MP said he would file an appeal against the order, and also questioned the timing of the order.

The source said 75 per cent of Gokhale's salary has been attached, which is his only source of income.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the attachment of part of Gokhale's salary until he deposits Rs 50 lakh to the court, which was the amount he was directed to pay in the defamation case filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri, wife of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Puri sued Gokhale in 2021 for making allegations against her financial affairs in the context of an apartment she owned in Geneva. PTI AO ARI