Will keep protesting 'removal' of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh portraits from Delhi CM office, says AAP

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday said it would continue with its protest against the 'removal' of Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits from the chief minister's office after the BJP came to power in Delhi.

In a joint press conference with AAP MLA Sanjiv Jha, his party colleague Kuldeep Kumar claimed his party's legislators were suspended from the assembly for raising the "Jai Bheem" slogan.

"The BJP MLAs were chanting 'Modi-Modi' but it was AAP MLAs who were suspended from the House for raising 'Jai Bheem' slogan," he said.

Jha said the "removal" of the portraits from the chief minister's office will not be tolerated and AAP will continue to protest against it. He demanded that the portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh be displayed as it was done when AAP was in power.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Tuesday suspended 21 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, for three days for disrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's inaugural address to the newly constituted House.

Atishi along with other AAP legislators had protested against the alleged removal of B R Ambedkar's portrait from the chief minister's office. The AAP MLAs accused the BJP-led government of disrespecting Ambedkar and raised slogans against the move.

Denying the charge, the BJP has accused the AAP of spreading "rumour", saying portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were displayed at the chief minister's office along with those of Mahatma Gandhi, President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI VIT NSD