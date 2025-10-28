Will keep speaking against Nimbalkar, says Sena (UBT) leader Andhare after defamation notice

Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Tuesday said she was not afraid of the Rs 50 crore defamation notice sent by former BJP MP Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar and vowed to continue talking about cases allegedly involving him.

Andhare had on Monday raised several questions regarding the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Phaltan in Maharashtra's Satara district, alleging that the hotel where she was found hanging belonged to a person close to Nimbalkar.

She had claimed that Nimbalkar, who is in the sugar business, harasses sugarcane cutters who leave work unfinished by filing cases against them with the help of the local police, and then pressures government doctors to issue fitness certificates to enable the arrest of such workers.

Nimbalkar, on Monday evening, sent a legal notice for defamation to Andhare through his lawyer for making "false, malicious, and defamatory allegations".

The notice demanded that Andhare cease making defamatory statements against him and issue a public apology within 48 hours.

It also sought compensation of Rs 50 crore for mental agony and loss caused by the defamatory remarks.

Talking to reporters, Andhare said, "I am not scared of the Rs 50 crore defamation notice. I will keep raising these matters (involving Nimbalkar)." Andhare also claimed that Nimbalkar had filed false cases against one Digambar Aagwane from Phaltan in 2022, which prompted his two daughters to attempt suicide.

The Sena (UBT) leader took a dig at Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar over her press conference in Phaltan on Monday.

"We had raised some questions to the police about their functioning in the case but surprisingly, the women's commission answered on their behalf," she said.

Andhare also accused Chakankar of indulging in character assassination of the deceased doctor by raking up her chats online.

Chakankar has been shielding Nimbalkar as she wants to join the BJP, she claimed.

She also criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for giving a clean chit to Nimbalkar, saying the CM's job is to work for the welfare and development of the state, and not "sit in the chair of a judge". PTI SPK ARU