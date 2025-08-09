Will know soon which path Eknath Shinde will take: Sharad Pawar

Nagpur: Against the backdrop of Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s recent meetings with top BJP leaders in New Delhi, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that it will soon become clear which "path" he will take.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said Shinde prefers to keep his cards to his chest and never backs down from his decision.

When asked about Shinde's meetings in Delhi and if he has put out feelers to the Opposition, Pawar replied in the negative.

"We have known Shinde Sahab for many years. He prefers to work quietly and never backs down from doing something. We will soon be able to guess which path Shinde will take," Pawar said cryptically.

Shinde split the Shiv Sena in 2022 and toppled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, formed by the undivided Sena, NCP and Congress. He claimed support of more than two-thirds of Sena legislators and was recognised as the 'real Shiv Sena' by the Election Commission.

In a video interview with PTI, Shinde asserted that the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP MahaYuti alliance will contest the upcoming local bodies elections together and expressed confidence about emerging victorious.

Pawar stated that discipline is a speciality of RSS and its affiliates.

"If they make a decision, they try to implement it. RSS has maintained this culture of discipline for several years. I feel they will continue to adhere to discipline," he added.