Will launch protest if disability pension not exempted from income tax: Congress

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday warned of protest if the government does not withdraw by the end of this month its proposal to bring disability pension for soldiers within the ambit of income tax.

Colonel Rohit Chaudhry (retd), chairman of the party's ex-servicemen department, also said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will raise the issue at the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Thursday.

A group of ex-servicemen had met Gandhi over the issue on February 9. Gandhi is a member of the parliamentary committee.

The agenda for the committee's February 19 meeting is to examine the Ministry of Defence's demands for grants for the year 2026-27.

"The Modi government says that only the disability pensions of soldiers who are out of service due to war injuries will be exempted from income tax. At the same time, the disability pension of soldiers who continue to serve in the army despite being injured will not be exempt from tax," Chaudhry said at a press conference.

The Congress leader said that in 2023, the Supreme Court had ruled that the government cannot bring the disability pension of soldiers under the income tax net.

"The Modi government introduced a new disability policy in 2023 and stated that disability pension will now be called 'Impairments Relief'. As soon as the government changed the name, disability pension automatically came under the income tax net. In this way, the government has trampled on the dignity of soldiers," he alleged.

"There are approximately 200,000 disabled soldiers in our country. The Modi government is playing with the honour and dignity of the country's soldiers just to save an expenditure of Rs 125 crore," he said.

"We demand that the government withdraw the decision to end income tax exemptions, revoke the decision regarding impairment relief, and there should be no classification in disability pensions," Chaudhry said.

"We launched the 'Save Disability Pension' campaign on February 9. If the government does not withdraw its decision by February 28, a major protest will be held at Jantar Mantar on March 1, and after that, ex-servicemen from across the country will gather in Delhi to put pressure on the government," he said.