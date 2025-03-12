Will look into alleged caste discrimination incident in Kerala temple: State govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 12 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday said it will look into the recent incident of alleged caste discrimination at Koodalmanikyam Temple in Thrissur district and reiterated that it was against such practices.

An employee named Balu had arrived at the temple to assume 'Kazhakam' duties, but the 'tantris' (chief priests) lodged a complaint with the Devaswom Board, allegedly stating that they would refrain from performing their 'tantri' responsibilities if he was allowed to work.

Following this, the board authorities temporarily deputed him to office duties.

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said that it was the Cochin Devaswom administrator who had deputed Balu to office duties and not the chairman of the board.

He said that the government has already indicated its stand against such practices.

Vasavan said that a report will be called for and based on that, appropriate action will be taken.

"We will look into it," the minister said when the issue was raised in the House by Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar who contended that the incident was an insult to the state.

He questioned how the administrator could remove the employee on a complaint by the 'tantris'.

He also said that there were allegations that a purification ritual was carried out at the temple after the employee left. "If that happened, it was very wrong. What action has the government taken?" he asked.

Later, during the discussion in the Assembly on demands for grants under various heads in the Budget for the financial year 2025-2026, CPI(M) leader and former state minister Kadakampally Surendran said that such incidents indicated that caste discrimination and untouchability still exists in some temples and "in the dark minds of some people".

He urged everyone to work together against such practices.

The government on Monday, in the Assembly, had said that the person from a backward community, appointed in accordance with the existing Acts and regulations, must be allowed to work at the temple.

The temple has two 'Kazhakam' positions--one appointed by the 'tantris' and the other filled in accordance with the Acts and Regulations.

'Kazhakam' refers to a designated group within the temple hierarchy responsible for tasks such as making garlands and carrying out other ceremonial and decorative duties.

The ancient temple, situated in Irinjalakuda, is one of the few temples in Kerala dedicated to Lord Bharata, the third brother of Lord Rama.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has also taken up the incident on its own initiative and ordered an investigation into it.