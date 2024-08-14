Will look into complaints about I-T and GST payers availing benefits under ''guarantees'': DKS

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government will look into complaints against those who pay Goods and Services Tax and income tax but still avail benefits under the 'guarantee schemes' launched by the Congress government.

He also asserted that there was no question of altering or scrapping the guarantee schemes. “As the Congress state president, I am saying that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that there is no question of altering or scrapping the guarantee schemes for any reason,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“There are complaints that some people who have more income are availing this benefit. We will review that. That’s it. There are complaints that those who are paying income tax and GST are availing it,” he maintained.

Earlier in the day, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the guarantee schemes need to be reviewed so that only the economically weaker sections, and not the rich, benefit from them, Shivakumar said the Siddaramaiah government has earmarked Rs 52,000 crore for the five guarantees in 2024-25.

He dismissed as "false" allegations that funds allocation for development works in assembly constituencies has come down. "This is the opposition party’s conspiracy which is not able to digest the success of these guarantees." PTI GMS RS RS