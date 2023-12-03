Will look to strengthen base in Rajasthan, says Dushyant Chautala after JJP fails to win any seat

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday, while reacting to the Rajasthan assembly elections results where his party failed to win any of the 19 seats it contested, said he accepts the people's mandate and in the future party will look to strengthen its base in the state.

At the same time, Dushyant, whose party Jannayak Janta Party is BJP's ally in Haryana, congratulated the saffron outfit for its resounding poll triumphs in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, saying they worked "as a team and got its benefit".

Dushyant also said people have rejected the Congress in these three states.

On his party failing to win any of the 19 seats, Dushyant told reporters in Uchana that it was for the first time his party had fielded candidates on a few seats in Rajasthan as it was the party's first foray outside its home base.

“I accept the mandate given by people,” he said.

He, however, said "it is a matter of happiness for us that JJP has entered Rajasthan..(by entering poll fray)" and in future, they will look to strengthen their base in the state.

Meanwhile, on BJP's win in three states, he said that the way BJP worked as a team, its benefits have been seen in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, the JJP, a BJP-ally in Haryana, was keen to contest the Rajasthan polls jointly but decided to field candidates on its own after the saffron party did not show any inclination.

In Haryana, there have been signs of differences between the BJP and the JJP in recent months. Some senior BJP leaders have also talked about contesting next year's Lok Sabha and assembly polls on their own and a section are in favour of snapping ties with the JJP.

Both parties have remained non-committal on contesting the 2024 elections jointly.

The JJP, formed after a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal, extended support to the BJP after the saffron party fell short of majority following the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls. PTI SUN NB