Will make Ahmedabad University a holistic centre of education: Lalbhai

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (PTI) Ahmedabad University (AU) Chancellor Sanjay Lalbhai on Tuesday said the varsity aims to build an institution which will give primacy to India as a leading light and disseminator of knowledge.

He was speaking at the 14th convocation of AU which saw 800 students passing out.

"We recall the time when ancient universities like Nalanda and Takshashila were recoginsed worldwide as the foremost institutions of research and learning. We aspire to shine just as brightly and add many more disciplines to make AU a holistic center of education," said Lalbhai, a noted industrialist.

Chief guest and former Managing Director of Britannia Industries, Vinita Bali, emphasised the need to make the right choice.