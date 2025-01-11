Will make all efforts to send men's ice-hockey team to China for Asian Winter Games: Ladakh LG

Leh, Jan 11 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra has assured the Indian ice hockey men’s team, mostly comprising players from the region, that all efforts would be made to ensure their participation in the ninth Asian Winter Games to be held in China.

Mishra gave the assurance to a delegation of the ice hockey team comprising players from Ladakh. The group was led by Tsewang Gyaltsan who called on Mishra at the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat here, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said on Saturday.

Gyaltsan apprised the Lt Governor of the sports ministry's decision to not send the Indian team to the games being held from February 7 to 14 at Harbin, Heilongjiang in China and sought his intervention.

He asserted that the team had been preparing for the event for a long time.

After speaking to the Union Minister of Youth Services and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, the Lt Governor assured the players, the majority of whom are from Ladakh and dabble in the sport at more than 11,000 ft, that all efforts would be made to send the team to China so that the Ladakhi youth would benefit from it. PTI TAS RHL