Will make Bihar leading state by bringing investments, setting up factories: Tejashwi

Khagaria, Oct 25 (PTI) INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said he would make Bihar a leading state in the country by bringing in investments and setting up factories, if the opposition coalition is voted to power.

Addressing an election rally in Gogri in Khagaria district in support of RJD's Parbatta candidate Sanjeev Kumar, Yadav said he was fighting the elections not just to form a government but to build the state.

"We need to make Bihar number one, for which there is a need to bring investments, promote education and ensure proper health facilities," he said.

Yadav criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the senior BJP leader has said that factories cannot be set up in Bihar because there is a dearth of land.

"We will set up factories in the state and bring investment to take Bihar on the development trajectory," he said.

He charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah of "hijacking" CM Nitish Kumar, who, he claimed, "is incapable of leading Bihar anymore".

Addressing another rally in Alauli assembly segment in the district, the RJD leader said, "This region remains inundated due to floods from July to December. Farmers face a lot of problems. But no one, including the CM, comes here." "I will ensure proper drainage facilities to eliminate the problem of waterlogging once and for all," he promised the voters.

Yadav said the NDA government has been in Bihar for 21 years and at the Centre for 11 years, but no degree college has been set up in Alauli.

"When I become the CM, I will establish schools and colleges here so that students don't have to go out to study," he said.

Yadav was campaigning for RJD candidate Ramvriksha Sada. He said Sada vocally countered the BJP MLAs when they "were abusing me" in the assembly.

The RJD leader said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, a law will be enacted within 20 days to provide government jobs to every family, and the recruitments would be done in 20 months.

"Can't see the pain of unemployed degree holders. For those who are questioning where I will bring the funds from to provide the promised jobs, I will reveal my plan in a few days," he said.

Yadav also reiterated his promise of regularising the services of contractual workers and community mobilisers alongside "giving the annual sum of Rs 30,000 to women in a single instalment within a few weeks after our government is formed".

This, he said, is different from "the debt of Rs 10,000 given by the NDA government".

"I will pray to 'Chhathi maiyya' to overthrow the NDA government, and relieve people of their pain and anguish," he said. PTI SUK SOM