Will make efforts to see that there is no coal shortage: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) The new Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said he would make efforts to see that there is no shortage of coal in the country.

Talking to reporters in Delhi on Monday night, he said coal plays a key role in the country's development.

He said after taking charge of the ministries, he would hold discussions with officials to prepare a plan of action for the two departments and the agenda for 100 days.

"There used to be power cuts in the country before Narendra Modi (became prime minister). The power cuts were due to unavailability of coal, lack of supply of coal. After Modi ji came, he unveiled a new India without power cuts by increasing coal production," Reddy said.

"The country is being made as one without power cuts by increasing power and grid connectivity in all states. Definitely, in the same direction, we will think of avoiding the shortage of coal and how to improve production in the days to come," he said.

Reddy, who is also president of the BJP in Telangana, said Prime Minister Modi would attend the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh chief minister on June 12.

He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from the Secunderabad constituency here in the recent polls. Reddy was inducted into the Union Cabinet on Sunday for a fresh term in office. He held the portfolios of tourism and culture earlier.