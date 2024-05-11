Will make Geetha as deputy CM, says Jagan appealing voters to reject Pawan Kalyan

Pithapuram (Andhra Pradesh), May 11 (PTI) YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday appealed to the people of Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh to vote for his party candidate V Geetha and reject her opponent Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. He also promised to make Geetha as deputy chief minister if the party comes to power again.

The ruling party chief alleged that Kalyan is inaccessible, and would not stay in the constituency. He would rush to Hyderabad even if he was affected by a bad cold.

"How can women meet the actor-cum-politician who is in the habit of changing wives every five years as people change cars," said Reddy, addressing a public meeting on the last day of the election campaign.

Reposing faith in Geetha, the chief minister asserted that she would strive for the constituency's development.

According to Reddy, for the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP implemented 99 per cent of its election promises.

Further, he claimed that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is deriving 'sadistic pleasure' by stalling the doorstep delivery of monthly pensions and disbursal of funds for other ongoing welfare schemes for which he had 'already clicked the button'.

Moreover, Reddy alleged that Naidu and his friendly media houses have unleashed a disinformation campaign against the Land Titling Act which is 'meant to safeguard the rights of land owners'.

He called on people to reject the TDP and its allies BJP and Janasena and give a clear mandate to the ruling party to ensure the continuance of the welfare and development measures.

The YSRCP chief's election campaign for the 2024 polls ended on Saturday, which included a statewide bus tour, canvassing in 106 Assembly constituencies, public meetings, 16 siddham (ready) meetings and roadshows, among others.

Simultaneous elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on May 13. PTI STH KH