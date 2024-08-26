Will make Krishna Gaman Path jointly with MP, says Rajasthan CM

Bhopal, Aug 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said his state and Madhya Pradesh will jointly develop Shri Krishna Gaman Path for promoting cultural religious places associated with the deity.

Sharma was speaking to reporters in Ujjain, where he arrived to pray at the revered Lord Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

"I have come to the land of Krishna's education from his birth place Braj Bhoomi. Today the Madhya Pradesh chief minister and I announced to make Shri Krishna Gaman Path, the road which Lord Krishna traversed. The move will further strengthen the centuries-old cultural and social relations between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," Sharma said.

Sharma said he prayed at Giriraj Ji temple in the morning. PTI MAS BNM