Will make Mamata former CM by defeating TMC in 2026: Adhikari

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) Attacking the TMC government in West Bengal over alleged financial mismanagement, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that Mamata Banerjee would become "former chief minister" in 2026, when the state is scheduled to go to assembly polls.

Speaking at a protest organised by the Group D Unity Forum at Mandirtala in Howrah, he asserted that the BJP would increase job opportunities and bring back financial stability in the state if given a chance to govern.

"We will defeat the TMC and ensure Mamata Banerjee becomes former chief minister," he said.

He accused the state administration of mismanaging resources meant for job creation and development and replacing permanent jobs with temporary ones that offer no security.

Adhikari claimed that under Banerjee's leadership, the state government "eliminated permanent government jobs", replacing them with temporary roles that offered no job security.

He argued that the government's decision to allocate funds to social welfare schemes, such as the 'Lakshmir Bhandar', which offers monthly stipends to women, was a poor financial strategy, leading to a ballooning state debt.

"Under the Left Front government, the state's debt was around Rs 2 lakh crore, but under the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, it has increased significantly, with funds being diverted to welfare payments instead of long-term development," he said.

"As long as Mamata Banerjee remains in power, there will be no new investments or permanent job positions in West Bengal," he asserted.

Adhikari emphasised that the state's temporary job contracts were a reflection of the government's failure to prioritise workers' stability.

The BJP leader further denounced the administration for its failure to respect lawful protests, noting that the Group D workers had obtained permission from the Calcutta High Court to stage their demonstration.

"No one here is protesting out of someone's mercy. They are here because they have the right to demand what's fair," Adhikari stated.

Adhikari said that, if his party came to power, the TMC leadership would face legal consequences.

"In 15 months, top TMC leaders even the nephew will be in jail," he said, in an apparent reference to Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC national general and secretary and chief minister's nephew.

Adhikari also reiterated his support for the protesting Group D workers, who have been demanding permanent positions and higher wages.

"I stand with you, and the people of West Bengal are dissatisfied with this government. The time for change is coming," he declared, urging the workers to stay resolute in their demands.

Reacting to Suvendu Adhikari's pledge to make Mamata Banerjee a "former chief minister" and send TMC leaders to prison, party leader Kunal Ghosh mocked his statement as "day dreaming".

"He can daydream and make baseless predictions. Earlier, he made similar predictions, but it yielded no results. This time, too, he will become a laughing stock. The people of West Bengal firmly stand with the TMC government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee," Ghosh said. PTI PNT ACD