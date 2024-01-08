Will meet again on seat-sharing, fight LS polls together: Cong on talks with AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress held a meeting here on Monday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

After the talks, Congress MP Mukul Wasnik said scores of issues for the elections were discussed.

"We held a meeting on scores of issues for the upcoming elections. Talks will go on and we will meet again and only then we will take a final call on seat share. Everything was discussed in detail. We will fight the elections together and we will give a befitting reply to the BJP," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj attended the meeting.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Wasnik, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, and senior party leaders Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash were also present.