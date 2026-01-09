Will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Malayalam imposition: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Kannada and Culture Minister of Karnataka, Shivaraj Tangadagi, on Friday said a delegation from the state will meet President Droupadi Murmu to protect the Kannadigas in Kasargod of Kerala against the Malayalam imposition on them.

He also said due to the Kerala government's Malayalam Language Bill, the border regions having Kannada population are in trouble.

Speaking to reporters, Tangadagi said that according to article 350(b) of the Indian constitution, linguistic minorities should be protected, Kerala-Kasaragod linguistic officer should be appointed and the opinion of people living there should be taken.

“The Malayalam Language Bill sent to the Governor for assent has put the Kannadigas in the border towns in trouble. We will meet the President of India Droupadi Murmu and apprise her about the development,” the minister said.

According to him, there are about 7.5 lakh Kannadigas in Kasargod region of Kerala. There are about 210 Kannada schools functioning in the border regions.

“Injustice should not be meted out to the Kannadigas. We also will not let it happen. I am also considering to send a team to Kasaragod,” the Minister said.

The Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA) secretary Prakash Mattihalli met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and apprised him about the situation. He has also requested him not to give assent to the bill, Tangadagi said.

“I will also take the matter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s notice and on the measures to be taken,” he said. PTI GMS GMS ADB