Will move out of official residence during Navratri festival: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he would move out of his official residence during the upcoming Navratri festival that begins on October 3.

In his first public address after tendering his resignation on September 17, the AAP chief also hit out at the BJP for allegedly implicating him in a false case and asserted that he cannot live with the "stain of dishonesty".

"I cannot even live, let alone work, with the stigma of being dishonest. If I were dishonest, would I have made electricity and bus travel free for women? Would I have improved government schools and hospitals?" he asked the gathering.

Released on bail from Tihar jail on September 13 after over five months in prison in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal said that he joined politics to serve the country and not for any greed for power or post.

Asserting that for the last 10 years, the AAP ran government in Delhi with utmost honesty and gave facilities to people like free water and electricity, he claimed this irked the BJP.

"Troubled by this, Modi ji thought that if they have to win elections and defeat Aam Aadmi Party, they should attack our honesty and hence implicated us in a false case and sent us to jail," he alleged.

The former chief minister also said that he resigned because he was hurt by the corruption allegations against him and added that he had only earned respect, not money, during the past 10 years.

"I am not a leader, I do not have thick skin. It makes a difference to me. When BJP people indulges in mudslinging and levels false allegations against me, it hurts me.

"I have only earned respect in my life. Today when they accused me (of corruption), I resigned keeping my dignity in mind and now I will also leave my government accommodation," he added.

The AAP supremo further said he would move out of the chief minister's official residence after the "shraddh" period.

"I will move out of the residence during Navratri and go to live among the people, who have been offering me accommodation.

"Today I do not even have a house to live in. I have earned the love and blessings of the public in 10 years and because of this love, many people are inviting me to stay at their homes," he said.

Kejriwal said the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls are an "agni pariksha" (trial by fire) for him and urged people not to vote for him if they think he is dishonest.

Speaking about his former deputy Manish Sisodia, who spent nearly 17 months in jail in connection with the excise policy case, the AAP chief said had he (Sisodia) been out, he would have worked to improve educational facilities.

"Prime Minister Modi kept him in jail for two years. Had he been out, many more schools would have been built," he said.

"Modi ji has wasted these two years not of Manish Sisodia but of the country. Manish's life belongs to the nation," he added.

The former chief minister recalled the India Against Corruption movement which had originated from Jantar Mantar here as he began his address.

"Standing here at Jantar Mantar, I am taken back to the days of the India Against Corruption movement, which was independent India's biggest movement. It started from here on April 4, 2011.

"At that time, there was an arrogant government at the Centre. We were challenged to jump into electoral politics. We took the challenge and formed government for 49 days in the very first attempt," he recalled.

The AAP leader said they had proved that elections could be fought and won on the basis of honesty.