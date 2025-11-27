Will move SC for gag order on Tirupati laddu row: Ex-TTD chief Y V Subba Reddy

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Former TTD Chairman and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y V Subba Reddy on Thursday said he plans to approach the Supreme Court seeking an order to curb the "misinformation campaign" over alleged use of adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddu prasadam.

While the Supreme Court-ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry is still underway, selective leaks and speculative figures are being circulated, damaging Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) reputation and hurting devotees' sentiments, he said.

The YSRCP leader said he was prepared to undergo "Satya Sodhana Pariksha" (truth verification) and a lie detector test in public to prove his innocence in the matter.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the former TTD chief expressed anguish over the manner in which the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala was being dragged into political battles through a "calculated misinformation campaign." The apex court has already cautioned political parties not to drag Tirumala into partisan narratives, yet that warning continues to be ignored, he said.

"The misinformation campaign in the last few months is damaging TTD's reputation. I will approach the court seeking a gag order till the investigation is complete," Reddy told PTI.

The TTD had earlier stated that suspicious tankers of ghee were rejected and never used for making laddu prasadam, yet contradictory statements are now being circulated, creating deliberate confusion in the minds of devotees, he said.

According to the SIT report, the four tankers in question had arrived to the TTD facility in June-July 2024 under the Chandrababu Naidu government, were used again in August 2024 after being supplied under different distributors' names.

"Worse, the TTD administration provided incomplete figures, speculative calculations and unverified interpretations to the media instead of releasing scientific lab reports. This has enabled misleading headlines claiming that 20 crore laddus were adulterated between 2019 and 2024 -- without any evidence. This is incorrect, it is misinformation. It is the SIT that is meant to disclose the findings," he said.

Even ghee pricing is being distorted for propaganda, he alleged.

To prevent selective blame games, Reddy said he has requested the SIT to examine ghee quality over the past 10-15 years, not just the 2019-2024 period.

He also alleged that during Naidu's term in 2014-19, TTD funds were illegally deposited in a private bank.

"Rs 1,200 crore of temple funds were placed in a private bank in violation of terms," he said.

"I strongly urge the government, the TTD administration, and media houses to act responsibly. Stop spreading unverified claims, release certified lab results, refrain from playing with the emotions of devotees and protect the dignity of Tirumala," he said.