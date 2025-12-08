Will never compromise on prestige of Punjab, Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal

Badal (Punjab), Dec 8 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal paid glowing tributes on Monday to party patriarch late Parkash Singh Badal by referring to him as a true nationalist and the voice of Punjab.

He vowed that he would follow in the footsteps of his father, a five-time former chief minister, and never compromise on the prestige of Punjab, Punjabis, the "Khalsa Panth" and the SAD.

Speaking after the culmination of the "Akhand Path" held here to mark the 98th birth anniversary of the late leader, the SAD president said, "Badal sahab was a true Vikaspursh who did more during his tenure as chief minister as compared to all the chief ministers of the state.

"See all around you, you will see his projects. He was also responsible for single-handedly improving the livelihood of farmers and the poor through innovative schemes. This is the reason why people from all walks of life and religions used to say Badal sahab was one of them," he said.

Asserting that the SAD is committed to taking forward the late leader's legacy, Sukhbir Badal said he is ready to make any sacrifice to achieve this.

He also appealed to Punjabis to support him in this endeavour.

"We cannot experiment any longer. We need to save Punjab. The SAD has the vigour and will power to take the state out of its current mess and put it back on the track of development and prosperity," he said.

The SAD chief also inaugurated a 12.5-foot statue of the late leader in the village amid slogans of "Sardar Parkash Singh Badal amar rahe" (long live Parkash Singh Badal).

The statue has been sculpted by Gurpreet Singh Dhuri.

A 70-foot-tall SAD flag was also installed alongside the statue.

The SAD president said a museum depicting the late leader's life, achievements and philosophy would be established in the village and that the same architect who had envisaged the Virasat-e-Khalsa would be commissioned for the project.

The event witnessed a number of leaders paying tributes to Parkash Singh Badal.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Abhay Singh Chautala said the late leader had done his utmost for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden and appealed that his birth anniversary be commemorated as "Sadbhavana Divas".

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Manpreet Singh Badal and Surjit Kumar Jyani spoke about how Parkash Singh Badal had won universal appreciation from one and all, including serving prime ministers.

They said the late leader had not only dreamt big but also realised his dreams by working tirelessly for the betterment of Punjab.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Hardev Arshi recounted how the five-time former chief minister had done the most for the downtrodden.

He said it was Badal who introduced the widow pension in 1979, besides repairing "dharamshalas" (inns) and starting pro-poor schemes like "Atta-Daa" and "Shagun".

Senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke on how Badal never compromised on his principles and how he had opposed Emergency. PTI CHS RC