Will never forget role played by India and West Bengal for Bangladesh freedom: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will never forget the role played by India and West Bengal in the Bangladesh freedom movement of 1971.

Advertisment

Attending a military tattoo, a display by the armed forces, Banerjee paid homage to the valiant soldiers of the Indian armed forces who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, which led to the birth of Bangladesh.

"I will never forget the role played by India and West Bengal for the Bangladesh freedom movement," she said, acknowledging the presence of Muktijoddhas from the neighbouring nation at the Vijay Diwas celebrations held to mark the historic victory over Pakistan.

Banerjee recalled how the Indian people provided assistance to the Bengali populace in East Pakistan in 1971, sheltering nearly a crore refugees.

Advertisment

"Since I do not know the present situation, it won’t be proper for me to say anything about it," she said.

Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5, Bangladesh has been in turmoil, with the minority Hindu population, constituting about 8 per cent of the 170 million people, facing over 200 attacks.

The military tattoo, attended by Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, featured bhangra dance, performances by the air warrior drill team, micro light flying, fly pasts, mule trick riding, skydiving, a dog show, and a band display at the RCTC ground. PTI AMR MNB