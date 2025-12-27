Will not allow any tampering with Aravalli's natural form: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the Aravalli mountain range is an invaluable natural heritage of the state and asserted that his government will not allow any tampering with its natural form.

Chairing a review meeting of the forest, environment and mining departments at the chief minister's residence, he directed officials to launch special joint drives against illegal mining in Aravali districts in coordination with the police department.

The opposition Congress has claimed that more than 90 per cent of the Aravallis will not be protected under the redefinition of the hills and will open them up for mining and other activities. Following a row over the issue, the Centre has issued directions to states for a complete ban on granting new mining leases within the mountain range.

"The government's stand is clear. No new mining will be permitted in the Aravalli region. Instructions issued by the Centre in this regard will be implemented uniformly across the entire Aravalli belt," Sharma said, adding that strict enforcement would help curb irregular and illegal mining activities.

In a statement, the chief minister said all guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) are being strictly followed.

Highlighting his government's conservation efforts, Sharma said it has approved a Rs 250-crore Green Aravalli Development Project under which dense plantation is being carried out over 32,000 hectares across Aravalli districts to restore and strengthen the ecological balance. PTI AG NSD NSD