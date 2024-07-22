Will not allow attempts to spread sectarian discord: J-K Islamic scholars' conglomerate

Srinagar, Jul 22 (PTI) The Muttahida Majlise-e-Ulama (MMU), a conglomerate of Islamic Scholars in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday said they will not allow attempts to spread sectarian discord that can destroy harmony in the valley.

"The MMU expressed its firm resolve to disallow any attempts to spread sectarian discord in Kashmir and harm the region's traditional sectarian harmony," the amalgam of scholars said in a statement after a meeting chaired by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The scholars stressed that the religious personalities of Islam should be respected by all. PTI MIJ MNK MNK