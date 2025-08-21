Will not allow BJP to indulge in 'vote chori' in collusion with Election Commission: Rahul

Munger, Aug 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the INDIA bloc will not allow the BJP to “snatch” voting rights of people of Bihar in collusion with the Election Commission.

Addressing a rally here on the fifth day of Congress’ 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' amid heavy rain, Gandhi said "vote chori" (vote theft) is an attack on the Constitution.

“The BJP is indulging in 'vote chori' through the EC by starting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The INDIA bloc will not allow the BJP to steal the voting rights of people,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi also claimed that the results of the last Lok Sabha polls were manipulated by the saffron party.

“The prime minister is also a ‘vote ‘chor’, and the BJP is trying to snatch people's voting rights to benefit a section of industrialists,” the former Congress president alleged. PTI PKD RBT