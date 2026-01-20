Will not allow construction of Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai: MNS leader

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Yashwant Killedar has said his party will not allow construction of the Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai.

Killedar, a newly elected corporator, was reacting to reports that the Bihar government was constructing a 30-storey building in the Maharashtra capital which will also have a 240-bed dormitory for cancer patients.

The MNS led by Raj Thackeray is known for its strident anti-North Indian stand.

"We will not allow its construction here. Maharashtra is facing farmer distress, school education has become expensive, there is inflation, unemployment. Instead of focusing on it, Rs 314 crore would be used to build Bihar Bhawan. If you are spending money for cancer patients (coming from Bihar), then why don't you spend that money in Bihar itself. Bihar Bhawan will not come up as long as MNS is here," Killedar added. PTI PR KRK