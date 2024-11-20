Will not allow coverup in Jhansi hospital fire incident: Local MP Anurag Sharma

Jhansi (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Jhansi-Lalitpur BJP MP Anurag Sharma on Tuesday said he will not allow any coverup in the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College fire incident and responsibility will fixed for the death of newborns.

Advertisment

The fire broke out in the medical college neonatal ICU on Friday night in which 10 newborns were killed. Two later died during treatment in the hospital.

Talking to reporters after meeting a government team which was here to probe the incident, Sharma said, "I had come to meet the government team here and told them that the strictest action should be taken on this incident. And if the people of the government or administration try to cover up, I have come to give a message to my people that (Parliament) session is about to start, I will not allow anything to be covered up." When asked whether responsibility will be fixed, he said, "Responsibility will be fixed...it will be done now... and if it is not, then this matter will be taken up in the (parliament) session." Sharma said he has full in doctors and they always do their best for their patients.

"I do not think it is right to raise allegations on a doctor. I stand with the families of the two children who died in during treatment. My condolences are with them. A big incident has happened. This is the first time in the history of Jhansi that something like this has happened.. all of us are sad." he said.

Advertisment

The four-member team of the government led by DG, Medical Education, Kinjal Singh visited the medical college and said tried to find out the cause of the incident. PTI ABN ABN TIR TIR