Will not allow to hand over tribals rights to infiltrators: Yogi on Mir's cylinder remark

Bokaro: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked the Congress for "promising" subsidised gas cylinders to infiltrators in Jharkhand, and said that the BJP would never allow it to happen.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally in Bokaro, he reiterated the slogan of 'batenge to katenge' (if divided we will be wiped out), asking people to take lessons from the creation of Pakistan, the developments in Bangladesh and the "insults in Ayodhya".

"The Congress in charge has promised to give cylinders to Hindus, Muslims and infiltrators. BJP will not allow handing over of tribals rights to infiltrators," Adityanath said.

He was referring to the Congress in charge of Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmad Mir's statement that if his party is voted to power, gas cylinders will be given at Rs 450 to all, even if they were infiltrators.

Advertisment

"We have promised that we will provide gas cylinders at Rs 450 from December 1 if our government is formed. This will be for the common masses... whether they are Hindus, Muslims, infiltrators -- it will be given to all Jharkhand citizens, no other factor will be considered," he said.

Attacking the ruling JMM-led coalition, Adityanath said it has turned Jharkhand into the den of "love jihad and land jihad".

The 'beti, maati, roti' (daughter, land and bread) of Jharkhand are under grave threat due to infiltrators, he alleged.

Advertisment

He claimed the country's borders are safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Pakistan shivering as new India spares none".