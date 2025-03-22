Will not attend Iftaar hosted by Nitish because of Waqf stance: Muslim body in Bihar

Patna, Mar 22 (PTI) A prominent Muslim body in Bihar on Saturday announced that it was turning down Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's invitation for 'Iftaar', in protest against his "support" for Waqf Bill.

The Imarat Shariah, which claims to have followers across Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, shared a copy of the letter in response to the invitation for the 'Iftaar' that is to be held at chief minister's residence on Sunday.

The letter says, "A decision has been taken not to attend the government (sarkaari) Iftaar on March 23.....this decision has been taken in view of your support for the Waqf Bill, which threatens to worsen economic and educational backwardness of Muslims".

"You rose to power promising a secular (dharm-nirapeksh) rule in which minorities' rights were protected. But your alliance with the BJP and your support for a legislation that is unconstitutional and illogical, militates against your stated commitments", alleged the Imarat Shariah.

Describing the Iftaar organised by the chief minister as "tokenism", the Imarat Shariah added, "Your government's indifference towards concerns of Muslims render meaningless such formal gatherings".

There was no immediate response to the development from Kumar or his party JD(U), which has always banked on a slice of Muslim votes, cashing in on "secular" credentials of the leader.

The party shares power with the BJP at the Centre as well as the state, where assembly polls are due later this year. PTI NAC RG