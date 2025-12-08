Belagavi: Senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna on Monday said he will not be part of D K Shivakumar-led Cabinet in case the latter becomes the chief minister, amid speculation about the leadership change in Karnataka.

Asserting that Siddaramaiah was elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) through a secret ballot and the leadership issue cannot arise until he resigns, the former minister pitched for Home Minister G Parameshwara, a Dalit, for the coveted post, in case of change of guard.

"I will not be part of his (D K Shivakumar) Cabinet if he becomes (the CM)," Rajanna said in response to a question by reporters here.

Asked about the leadership change issue, the former minister, who is close to CM Siddaramaiah, said the CLP leader was elected by the MLAs through a secret ballot for five years.

"If he (Siddaramaiah) resigns from the CLP leadership, then the new person's question will arise. Till such time, no such thing," he said.

The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculation about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fuelled by an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

However, both CM and Deputy CM had recently held breakfast meetings at each others residences, on the instructions of the high command, which is seen as a move to pause the leadership tussle between the two and to signal Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for the time being, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session from December 8.

Noting that during the 2013 Assembly polls, Parameshwara was the party president, Rajanna, while trying to pitch him as CM candidate in case of change of guard, said, he was in the post for eight years, and during his tenure Congress came to power (in 2013).

"I will not agree with Dalit CM speculation, but based on his capacity and competency, he (Parameshwara) has to get it (CM post)," he said.

There has been speculation within the Congress circles about Siddaramaiah's faction preferring Parameshwara or other senior leaders among them for CM post, in case of any changes.

Rajanna said he was unceremoniously removed from the Cabinet. "I'm very much pained by it," he said, without sharing anything further.

"I've been part and parcel of Congress for the last fifty years, I need not learn from anyone," he clarified amid speculation about him trying to jump ship from Congress.

Rajanna, who was Cooperative Minister, was removed from the Cabinet earlier this year, following directions from the Congress high command. His certain comments, especially on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "votes theft" allegations, were said to be the reasons for his sacking.