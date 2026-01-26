Will not contest Assembly polls, want those with me to win, says AMMK leader Dhinakaran

Theni (Tamil Nadu), Jan 26 (PTI) AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, an ally of the BJP, on Monday said he was not keen on contesting the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, but wanted those in his party to win and become ministers.

Claiming that he had seen power at close quarters when former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was at the helm, Dhinakaran said his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam members who were with him since he launched his party (in 2018, following his expulsion from the AIADMK) to contest and win the polls.

"I want them to become ministers and I will strive for this," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the AMMK general secretary reiterated that he rejoined the NDA under the leadership of AIADMK only to see the government of Amma (Jayalalithaa) under the NDA established in Tamil Nadu.

"I want the corrupt DMK government to be dislodged and Amma’s rule established under AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Then, the AMMK will also be part of the NDA government that will be formed," Dhinakaran said.

He claimed that in the absence of Jayalalithaa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the "guiding light" for Jayalalithaa followers. "Modi will adopt Tamil Nadu and ensure development and better prospects for the people," the AMMK leader added.

To a question, Dhinakaran replied that he would undertake a joint election campaign with Palaniswami, as he had set aside all differences with him. "I have resolved to join the NDA accepting elder brother Palaniswami’s leadership to defeat the DMK," he stressed.

On erstwhile NDA ally, O Panneerselvam, who was also expelled from the AIADMK, he said Panneerselvam would have continued to serve as chief minister had he not undertaken a Dharma Yudham (war of principles) based on someone’s advice.

"As a result, he lost the opportunity… but I want him to prosper," Dhinakaran added.

Panneerselvam launched the Dharma Yudham in 2017 to reclaim the AIADMK from V K Sasikala, former close aide of Jayalalithaa, and then again for the second time after he was expelled from the AIADMK by Palaniswami in 2022.

On actor and TVK founder Vijay criticising AIADMK as "corrupt," Dhinakaran, who is Sasikala's nephew, said, "the actor sits at home and talks about corruption. He can't even stop black ticketing."