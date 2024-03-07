'Will not give up Greater Tipraland demand': Tipra Motha after joining BJP-led Tripura govt

Agartala: Tipra Motha, which formally joined the BJP-led government in Tripura on Thursday, said it would not give up its demand for a separate 'Greater Tipraland' state by carving out areas falling under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma and party MLA Brishaketu Debbarma took oath as ministers in the BJP-led government during the day.

The development comes days after a tripartite agreement was signed in New Delhi between the Tipra Motha, the Tripura government and the Centre.

The tripartite agreement signed on March 2 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

After the swearing-in ceremony, senior leader Animesh Debbarma said his party would move towards their "target".

When asked about 'Greater Tipraland', he said there would not be any shift from their demand.

"We will work towards achieving our goal," Debbarma said.

When asked whether they would be able to launch a movement for their demand even after joining the government, he said, "Of course, we will be able to launch such a movement. There are instances of central ministers getting arrested while participating in movements. We will go ahead with our demands even in the government."

The party chief, Pradyot Debbarma said, "Those who have become ministers cannot change the style of working. They must raise their demands even in the cabinet. Whatever happens outside will also happen inside. We will also speak in Delhi about our demands." Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "We all want peace... Very soon portfolios will be distributed to the newly inducted ministers." The Tipra Motha MLAs were administered the oath of office by Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy in a ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma and many leaders of the ruling parties, besides other dignitaries, were present during the swearing-in function.

Earlier in the day, Animesh Debbarma submitted his resignation as the leader of the opposition in the assembly to Speaker Biswabandhu Sen.

"The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. Today, Tipra Motha became a part of the government as an ally of the BJP and was allotted two ministerial berths," Debbarma said.

With the new inductions, the state now has 11 ministers, including Chief Minister Manik Saha. According to the rules, the state can have 12 ministers including the CM.