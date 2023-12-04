Will not join any political grouping at national level: ZPM's Lalduhoma

Aizwal, Dec 4 (PTI) Lalduhoma, the chief ministerial face of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), on Monday said the next Mizoram government will maintain good relations with the Centre but his party won't join any political grouping at the national level.

The opposition party emerged victorious in the Mizoram assembly polls, bagging 27 of the 40 seats.

In an exclusive interaction with PTI Video, Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who had served as the security in-charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, expressed satisfaction with his party winning a majority of the seats in the House and emphasised the importance of building strong ties with the Union government.

"We will maintain good relations with the Centre but we will not join any political grouping at the national level," he said.

Lalduhoma, who was elected as an MLA from Serchhip seat, attributed his party's electoral success to the common people of Mizoram and said his priorities as the new chief minister will be to complete the unfinished projects.

He said the party would hold a meeting and then decide on oath-taking.

The ZPM declared its intention to stake claim to form the government in Mizoram. The decision will follow a consultative meeting involving newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders.

ZPM working president K Sapdanga said that the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, and Lalduhoma, currently in Serchhip, is en route to Aizawl to meet the newly elected MLAs.

In the assembly polls, ZPM, the opposition party, secured a sweeping victory by winning 27 out of 40 seats. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, secured 10 seats, while the BJP won two seats and the Congress one. PTI CORR PNT ACD