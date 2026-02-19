Will not let your tears go in vain: Manipur CM tells people displaced by ethnic strife

Imphal, Feb 19 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday interacted with people displaced by the ethnic violence and assured them that he would not let their tears go in vain.

Speaking at a programme of relief distribution among internally displaced persons in Imphal, he said the first step, after the formation of the new government following the President's Rule in the state, was to help IDPs return to their native places with peace and goodwill.

He appealed to the IDPs and civil society organisations in the hills and valley areas to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to overcome the trust deficit between the two warring groups -Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities - in the state.

The chief minister also said that people belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, who want to visit Imphal for medical treatment, would be provided with foolproof security.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic strife between the two groups since May 2023. So far, more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence.

The relief distribution programmes were also organised in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in the presence of legislators Paolienal Haokip, LM Khaute, Letzamang and Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen.

Singh interacted with the displaced people belonging to the Meitei community at the programme in Imphal and talked to Kuki IDPs virtually.

These people narrated their plight and the hardships since the beginning of the ethnic violence in 2023.

A Kuki girl from Kangpokpi district urged the chief minister to consider her as his own daughter and said she was facing difficulties in pursuing her post-graduation, while a Meitei woman pleaded with him to allow her to return to their home in Moreh border town, according to an official statement.

When the Meitei person of Moreh border town told the chief minister that she was in the relief camp for almost three years and expressed her desire to see her home once, Singh said his government was trying hard to bridge the relationship between the two warring sides so that "the fear of venturing into each other's area is fully removed".

"I will not let your tears go in vain," said the CM.

Another Kuki-Zo woman from a relief camp in Churachandpur explained to Singh the difficulties they face in getting medical treatment.

"There were tears, choked voices and teary eyes when IDPs of both communities interact with the new chief minister as they see a ray of hope that they may soon return to their homes and lead a normal life. In fact, it was tears of love and revival of 'insaniyat' (humanity) in the chief minister's outreach programme," the release said.

To an inmate of a relief camp in Churachandpur, Singh said that he understands the hardships faced by the people of the district in getting medical treatment, as the majority of doctors in the state are from the Meitei community and advanced medical facilities are located in Imphal.

"There will be absolutely no problem for you all to get medical treatment in the hospitals of Imphal. A few new ambulances have also arrived; we will make some arrangements," he told the Kuki-Zo inmates of the relief camps in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

"When BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was admitted to Churachandpur district hospital recently in serious condition, I sent two Meitei 'pangal' (Manipuri Muslims) doctors as they did not face problems in visiting Kuki-Zo areas. I will never forget the services rendered by the two doctors, including a woman," he said.

Khemchand said that there were around 8,000 Kuki-Zo students whose studies had been affected by the ethnic conflict, and only 2,000 of them could pursue their studies in other states.

"We need a special plan for such students (6,000 remaining students)," he said.

Khemchand also highlighted financial assistance measures, including Rs 1 lakh per family whose houses were fully burnt during the ethnic violence.

He said Rs 25,000 has already been released to 9,314 households as the first instalment, and the Rs 25,000 each will be disbursed to another 434 households and Rs 20,000 additional assistance will be extended to all 9,748 eligible households.

"There are certain places where IDPs cannot enter immediately. We are witnessing a gradual return of peace to the state. However, due to the conflict between the two communities, there exists a trust deficit. I appeal to all the CSOs, IDPs and the people of the communities to overcome this trust deficit." He said the state government is making efforts to ensure that all IDPs return to their native places.

Singh said, "I also appeal to bring love among the IDPs and the people of the hills and the Imphal valley. The government remains open 24 hours to address the grievances of IDPs. We are also working to ensure all of them return to their native homes." Manipur has 36 communities which have all defended the state since historical times, he said.

"The state is one, and with this thought, the programme is being held in both hills and the valley. MLAs are also working to assist the government," Singh said.

MLA LM Khaute, who attended the interaction programme, raised issues regarding job cards and financial entitlements.

The chief minister stated that special job cards can be transferred between districts through an official process and that pending cases may be submitted through the legislators. PTI CORR BDC