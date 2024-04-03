Will not stop taking action against corruption: PM Modi to Bengal BJP workers

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he remains committed to taking action against corruption, emphasising that those engaged in corruption have two options: jail or bail.

Advertisment

Modi, while virtually interacting with BJP workers from West Bengal through NaMo app, said the entire country has witnessed how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has resorted to violence to stop BJP workers, but the saffron workers fearlessly stood their ground.

"The corrupt have come together and have formed an alliance and keep abusing Modi. But let me make it clear that Modi will not stop taking action against corruption. For corrupts, only two options are left: jail or bail," he said.

Referring to poll violence, Modi said electoral violence is the biggest challenge in Bengal.

Advertisment

"The biggest challenge in West Bengal elections is electoral violence, but the Election Commission has made arrangements for the security and safety of the people. We all also monitor the events that unfold in West Bengal. We have to reach every voter's house and encourage them to vote fearlessly," he said.

Modi claimed that before every election, the TMC tries to stop the BJP workers by hook or by crook.

"The country has seen how BJP karyakartas have worked despite the threats. The TMC tries to stop the BJP by resorting to violence. The country has also seen how BJP workers fearlessly stood in their booths. We are confident of winning more seats this time," he said.