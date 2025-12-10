Will not take coercive steps against Sandeep Varier: Police to court

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) Police on Wednesday assured a Kerala court here that they will not arrest Congress leader Sandeep G Varier accused of revealing the identity of the woman who filed the first complaint of sexual assault and forced abortion against expelled party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

The assurance was given before the Principal District and Sessions judge Nazeera S by public prosecutor Geena Kumari as the prosecution had not filed the police report in the case.

"As the prosecution had not filed the police report, we assured the court that no coercive steps will be taken against him till the next date of hearing," the prosecutor said.

The court listed the matter next on December 15.

Meanwhile, a magisterial court on Wednesday remanded activist Rahul Easwar to police custody till Thursday, 11 am.

Easwar is accused of defaming the complainant in the first sexual assault case against Mamkootathil.

The prosecutor said that his custody was sought in order to trace his mobile phone, which has not yet been found.

Easwar, during the day, moved a bail plea in the sessions court, which listed it for hearing on December 15, the prosecutor added. The activist was arrested on November 30. PTI HMP ADB