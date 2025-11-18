Will not tolerate any attempt to disrupt peace: Tripura CM

Agartala, Nov 18 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said his government will not tolerate any attempt to disrupt peace in the state.

Addressing a programme in West Tripura's Takarjala, he said lasting peace has been restored in the state after an agreement was signed with two outlawed groups, NLFT and ATTF, in September last year.

"The BJP-led government has also resolved the 23-year-long Bru refugee crisis by settling them in 12 locations of the state at a cost of Rs 800 crore. Now, we are trying to develop their skill for sustainable livelihood," he said.

Asserting that the government has been relentlessly working to develop the socio-economic condition of the indigenous people, the CM said 39 per cent of the state's budget has been allocated to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) during the current fiscal.

"The state's total budget stood at Rs 32,000 crore. Out of which, around 40 per cent has been allocated to the tribal council for the welfare of the indigenous people. Besides, the state has taken loans under the Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) for the development of the tribal areas," he said.

Saha also maintained that the BJP has been showing respect to the former royal family for its contribution to the state's development and working to restore its glory.

He said that despite all these measures, efforts were being made to "fool the people" in order to disturb peace in the state.

"Any attempt to disrupt peace will not be tolerated. Political parties and citizens have the right to do politics of their choice and freedom of expression, but one can't force people to adopt their choice," he said.

In the programme, 143 tribal voters joined the BJP. PTI PS SOM