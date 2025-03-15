Will not tolerate division of society for electoral gains, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday said it would not tolerate division of society for electoral gains, as it condemned statements against minority communities by a Uttar Pradesh Police officer and some BJP leaders in the state.

The organisation also called on the people of India to stand unitedly to defeat hatemongering.

In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha referred to mosques in Uttar Pradesh being covered on Holi and condemned Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary over his remarks against Muslims.

Kicking up a row, Chaudhary had said those who felt uncomfortable with colours on Holi should stay indoors as the festival came once a year while 'Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers)' took place 52 times.

BJP leader Raghuraj Singh had suggested that Muslim men cover themselves if they wanted to avoid being sprinkled with colours while stepping out for prayers on Holi.

Holi had coincided with the second Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

"It is even more shocking that these utterances were backed and reiterated by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella organisation of farmers -- said.

It demanded immediate suspension and appropriate punishment for Chaudhary and an unconditional apology from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Singh.

"The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will not tolerate the division of society for dominance and electoral gains and once again calls upon the people of India to stand unitedly to defeat hatemongering," it said.

The organisation, which had led the 2020-21 farmers' protests against the three now-repealed farm laws at Delhi's borders, stressed on communal amity and protecting the rights and the dignity of life of all citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

It also demanded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) clarify its stand on minorities.

The organisation called on the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance and the strongest action against the Uttar Pradesh Police, the chief minister, and RSS/BJP leaders who "have been stoking the fire of hatred towards the minority community". PTI AO AO SZM SZM