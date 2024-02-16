Will not tolerate insult: JMM MLA on cabinet snub

Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Baidyanath Ram, who was allegedly dropped from the list of ministers at the eleventh hour, on Friday said he would not tolerate "this insult” and contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming assembly polls if required.

Basant Soren, JMM supremo Shibu Soren’s youngest son, and seven others on Friday took oath as ministers in Jharkhand’s Champai Soren-led government.

“Everything was finalised and my name featured in the ministers’ list. But, at the last moment, my name was dropped. It is an insult. I will not tolerate it,” Ram asserted.

“Under pressure from the central leadership of Congress, my name was removed,” he alleged.

Ram also claimed that Chief Minister Champai Soren assured him that he would resolve the matter within two days.

“I may contest the assembly polls as an independent candidate if need be,” the Latehar MLA added. PTI SAN RBT