Will not withdraw hunger strike, says Bachhu Kadu

Amravati, Jun 11 (PTI) Former MLA Bachhu Kadu on Wednesday vowed to continue his indefinite hunger strike till the Maharashtra government accepted his demands for farm loan waiver and addressed issues concerning Divyang people.

Farm leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, and other politicians have visited Kadu since June 8 when he launched the fast at Gurukunj Mozari village in Teosa taluka of Amravati district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will speak to Kadu.

Among other demands, Kadu, who heads the Prahar Janshakti Party, has sought monthly assistance of Rs 6,000 for Divyang people.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange called on Kadu on Wednesday to extend his support. He appealed to farmers' organisations to observe a statewide bandh to support Kadu.

Kadu said he has always been fighting for the cause of farmers.

"Agriculturists are committing suicide every day. They are suffering," he said, adding that his agitation was not driven by his defeat in the assembly polls.