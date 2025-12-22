Will oppose Centre's every decision that are not in Punjab's interest: CM Mann

Sangrur, Dec 22 (PTI) Slamming the Centre over replacing the MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Bill, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government will oppose every decision of the union government which is not in the interest of the state.

The state government is committed to safeguard the interests of Punjab and Punjabis and will vehemently oppose the step motherly treatment by the Centre, he added.

Asked to comment on the central government's recent move to change the name of MGNREGA, the CM said the change in nomenclature will hardly make any difference.

"Name changes don't feed the poor but the daily wage labourers only care that they get work, so that they can feed their families. Hardly any change was witnessed when Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj or when a station named Sarai Kale Khan became Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar," he noted.

It was a sorry state of affairs that even cleanliness didn't improve in these cities after the changing of names, he further said.

"All of us should be thankful that the country's name has not been changed yet by those at the helm of affairs," Mann said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Mann said the leaders of the grand old party are only busy in debating names.

He said restrictions have been imposed on many works under the new scheme and more financial burden has been put on states.

Slamming the Union government for not releasing the legitimate share of the state in funds, the CM said the Centre has illegitimately halted its share of funds.

"This is unwarranted and undesirable as it is against the basic spirit of federalism in the country," he said.

The Punjab government has convened a one-day special session of the state assembly on December 30 to discuss "how rights of the poor will be snatched" and other amendments under the VB-G RAM G Bill.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests. It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.

According to the government, the new scheme aims to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Mann further said the state government will soon launch the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' that will open doors of quality healthcare for 65 lakh families in the state by allowing them to avail cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in both government and private hospitals across Punjab.

"Likewise, the Punjab government will roll several more people-oriented schemes in the next budget session for the public. The Punjab government is committed for the welfare of every section of society and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause," he affirmed.

"We will oppose the union government's every decision which is not in the interest of Punjab," the CM here while speaking to reporters.

Assailing the Shiromani Akali Dal for misleading the people through slanderous campaigns through AI technology, Mann said that due to their fad for this new technology that they have forgotten their real work.

"While AAP is spreading its wings across the country, the Akali Dal has been decimated in a few belts of the state with just two or three seats," he said.

Meanwhile, Mann asserted that his government is committed to provide facilities in villages on par with cities to facilitate people and no stone was being left unturned for this noble cause.

Laying thrust on the comprehensive development of rural areas, he said the state government has already sanctioned a number of projects for accomplishing this task, adding he solicited the support of the general public in strengthening rural infrastructure to further accelerate the pace of development.

In an appeal to the newly elected zila parishad and block samiti members, the CM said the elections last for only 10-15 days but once elected, these elected representatives belong to everyone.

"The members represent everyone and even those who didn't vote for them, so it is their bounden duty to serve the people with missionary zeal. Work must be done for the well-being of all, so that Punjab can progress and become frontrunner in every arena," he affirmed.