Will order high level-probe into 'honey trap' cases: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Mar 20 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said he will order a high-level probe into the "honey trap" cases in the state.

He insisted that there is a need to put an end to such tendencies.

"If we have to save the dignity of our members, we have to put a brake on such incidents. Its a serious issue," the Home Minister told the Assembly.

"I will order a high-level probe into it," he added.

Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K N Rajanna said he came to know that at least 48 people have been "honeytrapped" and their obscene videos have been made.

During the discussion on budget, BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said a trend has started to finish off the political opponents by blackmailing them.

BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar said people who could not defeat their opponents on policies and ideologies have resorted to blackmailing to achieve their political goals.

BJP MLA Munirathna alleged that he has been wrongly framed in a rape case. He demanded that his case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). PTI GMS KH