Will Pak be able to land its 'leased Chinese aircraft' at Rahim Yar Khan airbase: Owaisi

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI) Taking a dig at Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday questioned whether they would be able to land their "leased Chinese aircraft" at the Rahim Yar Khan airbase in their country which came under attack from Indian armed forces during the recent conflict between the two sides.

In a post on 'X', Owaisi asked, "Will S Sharief & A Munir be able to land their Leased Chinese Aircraft at Rahim Yar Khan Airbase?" India has inflicted tremendous losses to the Pakistan military, including downing some of its fighter jets, featuring latest technologies and damaging key military installations close to even capital Islamabad, during the three-day confrontation between the two sides, the Indian military said on Sunday.

Media reports suggested that Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan Airbase, bore a massive crater following the IAF’s assault. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH