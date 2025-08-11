Will pass important bills, opposition not interested in Parliament: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday lashed out at the Congress-led opposition for the repeated disruptions in Parliament, and said the government will now proceed with the passage of important bills in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here, Rijiju said the Congress and other opposition parties have already wasted a lot of time of parliamentary proceeding.

"Every day, we will not allow the country's and Parliament's time to be wasted on one issue. Therefore, we will pass important bills," the minister said.

Rijiju said the government was keen to have discussion on important bills, but repeated disruptions by the opposition was leading to adjournments of both Houses of Parliament.

He said the opposition members were not interested in raising matters related to public interest and only keen on protesting on one issue everyday.

"You have raised an issue, do it for one day. What is the point in raising the same issue every day," the minister said, referring to the opposition protests on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Minister said important bills such as the Income Tax Bill, National Sports Governance Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill among others were pending in both the Houses of Parliament. PTI SKU SKU DV DV