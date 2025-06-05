Will PM clarify: Congress on Putin aide's 'India-Pak conflict stopped with Trump's participation' claim

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify on a claim made by a Russian president's aide that the recent conflict between India and Pakistan figured during a phone call between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump and that the hostilities were "stopped with the personal participation" of the American leader.

During their conversation on Wednesday, Trump and Putin discussed Ukraine and also touched on some other issues, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing.

"They also touched upon the Middle East and the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which was stopped with the personal participation of President Trump," Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

Ushakov, however, did not share the details.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "President Putin's aide Yury Ushakov has just revealed that the 4-day India-Pakistan conflict came up in the 75-minute telephonic conversation of President Putin and President Trump on June 4th." "Mr Ushakov has let it be known that it was the personal involvement of President Trump that halted the armed hostilities between India and Pakistan. Will the PM @narendramodi clarify?" Ramesh asked.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he was the one who stopped India and Pakistan from fighting.

However, India has been maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was arrived at following direct talks between the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of the two countries. PTI ASK RC