Will PM Modi campaign for 'scam-accused' Yamini Jadhav and Waikar, asks Cong leader

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for Shiv Sena Lok Sabha candidates Yamini Jadhav and Ravindra Waikar, both of whom were accused by the BJP of financial irregularities and who were probed by central agencies.

Waikar, who is accused of building a luxury hotel on a civic plot in Jogeshwari using fraudulent means, and Jadhav, sitting MLA from Byculla who is being probed by the Income Tax department, have been fielded from Mumbai North West and Mumbai South Lok Sabha seats.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is fighting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with BJP and the Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant taunted the BJP and said its polls symbol should be a washing machine.

BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Kirit Somaiya levelled serious allegations against Waikar and Jadhav, Sawant claimed.

"Why are they quiet now? The BJP's unethical politics is coming to an end. Will PM Modi campaign for Waikar and Jadhav," Sawant asked. PTI MR BNM