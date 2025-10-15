Will PM Modi convince his 'good friend' in US to not withdraw from Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday highlighted the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would try to convince his "good friend" in the United States to not withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"The World Meteorological Organization has just revealed that the atmospheric carbon dioxide levels reached 424 parts per million in 2024. This is, by far, the highest annual increase that has taken place since such measurements began in 1957," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"This, of course, demonstrates continued use of fossil fuels. Increased wildfires are also being held responsible," he said.

"But, more importantly, this also points to the fact that the absorptive capacity of carbon sinks like oceans and forests themselves is declining because of global warming. The growth of renewable energy capacity has been impressive. But clearly that is not having its desired impacts," the Congress leader said.

"To compound the crisis, soon the one year notice period for the US's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change will get over. Will Prime Minister Modi try and convince his good friend to the contrary," he asked.

Ramesh was the Union environment minister in the Congress-led UPA government from 2009 to 2011.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often referred to Donald Trump as his "good friend", while the US president has also reciprocated the sentiment. PTI SKC ARI