Will PM Modi scrap 50 pc limit on reservations, asks Rahul Gandhi

Pune, May 3 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would scrap the 50 per cent limit on reservations in the country, and asserted that his party's Nyay guarantees will revolutionise the future course of politics.

Addressing a rally for Congress' Pune Lok Sabha seat candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, he said Maharashtra is a "Congress state" in terms of ideology and he loves to visit it.

If the Constitution is changed, India will be unrecognisable, the former Congress president said.

"Will Modi ji speak on whether he will scrap the 50 per cent cap on reservations in the country?" he asked.

Gandhi criticised PM Modi for "insulting" NCP (SP) leader and former Union minister Sharad Pawar through his "wandering soul" remark.

"What does he get by doing so?" he asked. PTI SPK MR NP